Six people are facing drug-trafficking related charges after a vehicle in Thunder Bay was pulled over Monday evening.

Police stopped a pickup truck in the 800 block of Simpson Street around 11 p.m. The motorist was found to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance.

The driver and five passengers were later arrested for drug-trafficking offences.

During the arrest, one of the suspects tried to provide police with a false identity, claim police.

Some suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine and suspected hydro-morphine tablets were seized along with cash.

Police estimate the potential street value of the seized drugs to be more than $75,000.

All six suspects — two from Ottawa, one from Toronto, and three from Thunder Bay — were charged with drug-trafficking related charges.