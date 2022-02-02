Six people are facing drug-trafficking related charges after a vehicle in Thunder Bay was pulled over Monday evening.
Police stopped a pickup truck in the 800 block of Simpson Street around 11 p.m. The motorist was found to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance.
The driver and five passengers were later arrested for drug-trafficking offences.
During the arrest, one of the suspects tried to provide police with a false identity, claim police.
Some suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine and suspected hydro-morphine tablets were seized along with cash.
Police estimate the potential street value of the seized drugs to be more than $75,000.
All six suspects — two from Ottawa, one from Toronto, and three from Thunder Bay — were charged with drug-trafficking related charges.
