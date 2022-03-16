An Ottawa man has been charged with careless driving after a collision at Sistonens Corner.
Thunder Bay OPP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11/17 at Highway 102 around 6:50 p.m. on Monday.
A tractor-trailer unit travelling southbound on Highway 102, allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a westbound pickup truck on Highway 11/17.
The pickup truck had extensive damage but no injuries were reported.
Jacques Dufresne, 33, of Ottawa, has been charged with careless driving.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
