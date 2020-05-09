Bank discovery

A ceramic piggy bank was unearthed in Yvonne Cashman’s garden in the

backyard of her Francis Street East home.

 Submitted photo

It’s said money doesn’t grow on trees, but it might be buried in your

garden.

When Yvonne Cashman was digging in her garden earlier this week, her

shovel hit something hard.

She soon realized it was a glass-like material and with the help of her

daughter unearthed a ceramic piggy bank with a handful of coins inside.

“My first thought was when we take this thing out, it’s going to be

broken,” Cashman said. “We tried being as gentle as we could. We set it

on the lawn and looked at each other and I was like ‘we’re not seeing

this right, I just pulled a piggy bank out of our garden.’”

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you