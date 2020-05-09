It’s said money doesn’t grow on trees, but it might be buried in your
garden.
When Yvonne Cashman was digging in her garden earlier this week, her
shovel hit something hard.
She soon realized it was a glass-like material and with the help of her
daughter unearthed a ceramic piggy bank with a handful of coins inside.
“My first thought was when we take this thing out, it’s going to be
broken,” Cashman said. “We tried being as gentle as we could. We set it
on the lawn and looked at each other and I was like ‘we’re not seeing
this right, I just pulled a piggy bank out of our garden.’”
