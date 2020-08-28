Foreign skilled workers find jobs

CEDC workforce development officer Emily Lauzon says the Rural and

Northern Immigration Pilot project is a “win-win for Thunder Bay.”

 Submitted photo

More than 30 people have secured full-time jobs in the city through the

Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot.

The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC)

celebrated the success of the program in its first five months on

Wednesday at Prince Arthur’s Landing.

Thirty-two foreign skilled workers have received a community

recommendation through the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP)

and can now apply for permanent residency with the Canadian

government.

The pilot project, an employer finds a candidate they want to fill a

position and the CEDC helps the employer retain that worker.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

