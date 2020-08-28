More than 30 people have secured full-time jobs in the city through the
Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot.
The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC)
celebrated the success of the program in its first five months on
Wednesday at Prince Arthur’s Landing.
Thirty-two foreign skilled workers have received a community
recommendation through the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP)
and can now apply for permanent residency with the Canadian
government.
The pilot project, an employer finds a candidate they want to fill a
position and the CEDC helps the employer retain that worker.
