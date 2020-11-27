It was a hair-raising few moments for an Air Bravo flight that landed without its front landing gear at the Thunder Bay International Airport on Thursday afternoon. Emergency ground crews assembled, preparing for the worst. The disabled Pilatus PC 12 aircraft carried three passengers, and two pilots landed it safely without any injuries.
Passengers Kieran and Ryan, who declined to give their last names, were unriled by the situation and praised the calmness of the pilots.
