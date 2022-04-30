Members of the Animikii Wiikwedong-Deweigan drum group, from left, Thunder Bay Police Const. Sharlene Bourdeau, Celina Reitberger, Sheila De Corte and Ella Kruschel join Freddy Brizzi, manager of Lot 88 at the restaurant as they drop off red dress sugar cookies that he will distribute to his customers on May 5. Red dress pins that will be distributed at Intercity Shopping Centre today are assorted on the table.