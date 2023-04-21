Nipigon provincial police are advising residents to plan ahead and take precautions as black bears begin to emerge from winter dens.
“As bears wake up after a winter of hibernation, they are faced with a scarcity of natural food sources, leading (them) to forage for food in garbage cans and bird feeders,” a provincial news release said Thursday.
Common tips to avoid attracting bears include keeping barbecues clean, not leaving garbage cans out overnight and not filling bird feeders during spring and summer months, the release said.
