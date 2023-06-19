A proposed federal-provincial legislative agreement to establish self-government and constitutional treaty rights for Canada’s Métis shouldn’t go forward in its present form because doing so would undermine existing rights of other Indigenous groups, critics of the plan contend.
“The Métis Nation of Ontario and the Ontario and (Canadian governments) cannot rewrite history to create a narrative of nationhood for the Métis where one does not exist,” Anishinabek Nation said this week in a news release.
According to the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO), Métis “have been waiting for over two centuries to finally be recognized” in a way that will address self-government, citizenship, governance and child and family services.
The proposed legislation “does not deal with land, harvesting or land-related rights,” said a MNO news release.
It added: “It will not have any impact on other Indigenous peoples or communities.”
If the agreement is passed, it will formally recognize Métis as having treaty rights under the Constitution’s Section 35.
Anishinabek Nation claims the agreement was put together without transparently outlining how it could impact First Nations in the province.
“This agreement is an impediment to our sovereignty and jurisdiction,” Anishinabek Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe declared in the news release.
“We cannot allow for unilateral decision-making to erode our sovereign, inherent and treaty rights and traditional territories,” Niganobe added.
The Métis Nation of Ontario said it has waited 40 years for recognition under Section 35.
The proposed legislation was “co-developed with Métis governments to end generations of federal denial of Métis rights,” the MNO says.
“It is truly reconciliation in action and should be unequivocally supported.”
Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare is also opposed to the legislation in its current form. Hare and other like-minded chiefs are to affirm their opposition Monday morning at an Ottawa news conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.