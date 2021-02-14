The waterfront Thunder Bay word sign is that much closer to becoming a reality.
During a budget meeting on Jan. 27, council voted in favour of approving the 50th anniversary project.
“The next steps are for the landscape architects to bring forward recommendations to the 50th anniversary committee that has the final go-ahead on the approval,” said Coun. Shelby Ch’ng.
The 50th anniversary committee will still be bringing the plan back to council for the final say before any work gets done on the physical sign.
“A lot of work has been done so far on the consultation process, the landscape ideas, some drawings have been drafted, and it has come through the committee,” said Ch’ng, who is chair of the 50th anniversary steering committee.
The sign issue will come up again during the February 50th anniversary committee meeting, who will decide which direction to go with the sign. Two designs are expected to be finalized and they will then go to council again for the final blessing.
A sum of $100,000 has been allocated to the sign project from funds from the Municipal Accommodations tax, which is collected from hotels. An additional $25,000 was pledged from the Clean, Green and Beautiful fund as well.
The popularity of an ice carving that said TBAY from last February originally sparked interest in the idea, along with the fact other communities around the world have their city names displayed prominently.
“We can’t afford massive legacy projects like in previous years so we were hoping that this could be somewhat of a smaller scale but still be impactful on tourism,” said Ch’ng.
A couple of different locations have been identified at the waterfront for the sign but the overall preferred site is somewhere in the Marina Park area.
“People passing through Thunder Bay might stop at the Terry Fox Lookout but if they say let’s pop down to the sign and take a picture to say, hey, we’ve been in Thunder Bay, then they might stop and have Prime Gelato or find other things and explore the area,” Ch’ng said.
She said the sign will be like free advertising with visitors sharing pictures of the sign for years to come.
