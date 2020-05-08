As schools in Ontario will remain closed until at least the end of the
month, city school boards have developed protocols with the Thunder Bay
District Health Unit to allow students to collect their personal
belongings left behind before March Break.
“There is a plan,” said AJ Keene, superintendent of education with
Lakehead Public Schools, noting parents and students have been asking
when they might be able to collect any personal items left in
classrooms and lockers.
“(The health unit) has developed a really great protocol,” said Keene.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
