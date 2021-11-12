Nishnawbe Aski Nation said it’s content with how the province has sought to tweak legislation affecting the remote north that had earlier been viewed as draconian and an infringement on Indigenous rights.
“We are pleased to have had this opportunity to work together (with provincial officials) and that the outcomes of that process are reflected in the proposed amendments to (the Far North Act),” NAN Grand Chief Derek Fox said this week in a provincial news release.
When the act was introduced a dozen years ago by the former Liberal government to protect environmentally-sensitive areas, NAN and other groups, including mining companies, said it was too restrictive.
The proposed changes to the act “will focus on enabling the development of all-season roads, electrical transmission projects and mineral development, while maintaining community-based land-use planning,” the news release said.
About 24,000 people live in the province’s remote north, with 90 per cent of those identifying as Indigenous, according to a provincial backgrounder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.