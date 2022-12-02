An experienced pilot was killed this spring near Sandy Lake First Nation after the float plane he was flying struck a communications tower, crashed to the ground and burst into flames, a federal aviation investigation has determined.
Released on Wednesday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) report said the pilot was the lone occupant onboard the 43-year-old, well-maintained Cessna aircraft when it crashed on the afternoon of May 26.
He had been returning from a remote lake as he prepared to descend to a water aerodrome located about half a kilometre southeast of Sandy Lake’s airport, the report said.
Sandy Lake is located about 140 kilometres northeast of the Municipality of Red Lake.
The board did not name the pilot in its report, but soon after the crash he was identified on social media as Tom Brotherston, a long-time Sandy Lake resident and businessman.
The float plane, which was not overloaded at the time of the crash, was operated by Sandy Lake Seaplane Service Ltd., the TSB report said.
The pilot “had previously held a commercial pilot licence . . . and had accumulated approximately 20,000 hours of flying time, a substantial portion of which was flying in the Sandy Lake area,” the report said.
The weather was good at the time the plane went down.
After it struck the communications tower, “it descended through a set of hydro lines before colliding with trees in a wooded area,” the report said.
“The wreckage came to rest approximately (80 metres) from the base of the communications tower,” it added. “Approximately 80 per cent of the airframe was consumed by the post-impact fire.”
Though the report doesn’t speculate as to why the plane came to strike the communications tower, it notes it’s “important for pilots to remember that a change in a familiar approach environment can cause obstacles that are not normally an issue to become a factor during landing.”
“Pilots must remain vigilant when selecting a landing area to ensure a safe distance is maintained from obstacles,” the report adds.
According to an obituary, Brotherston at age 18 “immigrated to Canada from Rosyth, Scotland to work for the Hudson Bay Company in Fort Simpson, N.W.T.”
“He ventured onto other business opportunities throughout his lifetime, making Sandy Lake his home for the last 53 years.”
