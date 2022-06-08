A plane was diverted to Red Lake due to an “unruly passenger” on Monday, OPP say.
The flight had taken off in Sioux Lookout and was headed to Pikangikum before being diverted to Red Lake.
Someone had physically assaulted passengers on board the flight, refused to follow directions from airline staff and endangered the aircraft, police claim.
One of the pilots along with other passengers were forced to restrain and subdue the person until the aircraft could be landed safely. The accused was physically injured during the altercation.
Upon their arrival, officers arrested the accused and requested that Northwest EMS attend the scene. It was determined that the injuries were not life-threatening. Police brought the person to hospital.
A 33-year-old Pikangikum First Nation resident was arrested for assault, assault peace officer, and resisting police.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
