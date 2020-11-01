A float plane ran out of fuel last summer before it nose-dived and crashed into rocky ground near Wawa, killing its pilot and a passenger, a federal aviation investigation has found.
According to a Transportation Safety Board of Canada report released on Thursday, the Beaver DHC-2 aircraft “became starved for fuel” shortly after taking off from Hawk Lake on July 11, 2019. It soon went into an uncontrolled spin, the report said.
Hawk Air, the company that owned the destroyed plane, later identified the pilot and passenger.
