A passenger on a Bearskin Airlines flight suffered a minor injury Monday afternoon when the plane veered off the runway at Dryden’s airport during a takeoff attempt and struck a snowbank.
According to a City of Dryden news release, the two pilots and five other passengers aboard the Fairchild Metroliner aircraft were not hurt during the incident, which occurred shortly after 4 p.m. local time.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.