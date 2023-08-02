As the Thunder Bay Country Market relocates to the Moose Hall this Saturday while the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition preps for the family fair, patrons will have a chance to experience a pop-up ocean adventure.
The Ocean Wise Sea Dome will be open to the public free of charge from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sea dome is a planetarium-style dome that projects 360-degree footage of the ocean and its creatures and the experience is designed to show the connection between ocean health, climate change and daily life.
Marine educators will also be on hand with marine artifacts and interactive activities.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the ocean across Canada for the second year in a row, this year expanding to Manitoba and Ontario,” said Mercedes Bosch Toca, mobile programs manager with Ocean Wise, in a news release. “The health of the ocean impacts the health of the entire earth — and our waterways are profoundly interconnected. By visiting communities throughout Canada, Ocean Wise aims to create a lasting connection to our ocean to encourage passion and care for the environment.”
