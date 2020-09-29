Plans for a COVID-19 testing centre for students, parents and school staff are moving forward “at a fairly rapid pace,” but no site has been confirmed yet.
Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre’s COVID-19 incident manager Dr. Stewart Kennedy said the hospital is in talks with several organizations, including local school boards, the City of Thunder Bay, and other academic institutions such as Confederation College, about finding a location for the testing centre that would help to address the backlog of testing requests from the school community.
The provincial ministry of health requires students to stay home from school or be sent home if they exhibit even one of about 15 symptoms of COVID-19, including a runny nose and sore throat. If the student is tested for the virus and the results are negative, they can return to school 24 hours after symptoms resolve.
If the student does not get a test, they have to wait 14 days to return to class.
Although the testing site would help improve wait times for tests, Kennedy said it doesn’t have an impact on turnaround times for results, which can take up to five days.
The hospital can do priority testing, with results available in two to four hours, on health-care workers, individuals undergoing a procedure at the hospital or through the emergency department and hospital admissions.
“That sort of overwhelmed the priority testing,” said Kennedy.
Other testing at long-term care facilities and with vulnerable populations are done at a public health lab in Thunder Bay.
Every other test, however, is sent to a public health lab in Toronto, where Kennedy says there are delays in transportation and because of a province-wide backlog of testing.
“It’s not the ideal situation but the turnaround time of testing out of Thunder Bay is out of our control,” he said, adding they’ve spoken with the ministry about enhancing those turnaround times and increasing staff to analyze results.
“I really am quite confident because it is a priority for this provincial government,” said Kennedy. “They are going to throw as much resources as they can to enhance the turnaround time.”
One challenge, he noted, is the lab technicians that analyze the results can’t be trained in a month or two, but require specialized training and shortcuts can’t be taken.
