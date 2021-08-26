The new playground planned for Boulevard Lake will be the second of its kind in the province.
Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities chose Thunder Bay for the next location for an inclusive playground.
The Jumpstart Inclusive Playground project was started in 2017 to help children with disabilities overcome barriers to play. The project has a commitment to infrastructure as well as programming, coaching and education.
“We don’t want to build these playgrounds and assume everyone is going to be aware of how best to utilize the assets,” Marco Di Buono, associate vice-president of programs and operations for Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, told The Chronicle-Journal.
Jumpstart Charities work with local organizations to meet the needs of children with disabilities and helps develop programming on the site.
The charity has worked with municipal partners in the sites they have built in Alberta, Manitoba and Toronto to block off time for organizations who work with children with disabilities, to use the sites for recreation and therapy.
Jumpstart also works with local organizations to learn what features are available on the playground so they can best utilize the site.
“We want to make sure people feel welcome, organizations know that it is there and understand all of the innovative features that are on site and obviously doing it in collaboration with the municipalities,” said Di Buono.
The Jumpstart program chose Thunder Bay because of the economic need in the community, as well due to the support and funding of a local Canadian Tire dealer.
“We are always looking for areas across the country were we haven’t had the opportunity to roll out some of this innovative inclusive programming, so Thunder Bay has been on our radar,” Di Buono.
Jumpstart Charities also rely on the local connection with their Canadian Tire dealers.
“Our Canadian Tire dealer, Bob Nearing, who has been a huge champion of charity in Thunder Bay, and has also been quite passionate about the work we are doing in inclusive,” added Di Buono.
Nearing urged the Jumpstart Charities to think about Thunder Bay and he has also made a significant financial donation to the charity to build the playground.
Jumpstart has pledged $750,000 to the playground, and the City of Thunder Bay is picking up the tab for site preparation and drainage, which has been estimated at $250,000.
Thunder Bay’s city council recently endorsed the project as well.
The city was already planning a new playground and had funds set aside for the project for a smaller playground. The Jumpstart contribution will make the playground much larger at 11,000 square feet.
The Jumpstart Inclusive Playground features include a We-Go-Round, Rhapsody Music Collection, an Omni Spin, and a roller slide, creating opportunities for social, sensory, motor skill and cognitive development through casual play.
“We went to the full extreme of what inclusion looks like in a playground by making sure we had innovative features at the bottom of every slide so a child who uses a mobility device can go down the slide for example and not worry about kids behind them and they can scoot over to a transfer bench and get back into their mobility device,” said Di Buono.
Jumpstart has been working with University of Toronto’s faculty of kinesiology to ensure the design of the playground meets the needs of children and the communities they live in.
The Jumpstart playground has received some criticism for their use of corporate branding, as the shape of the playground is in the triangle shape and colour associated with the Canadian Tire logo.
Di Buono acknowledges people’s concerns and said Jumpstart Charities and the local stores take pride in the work they do with playgrounds and charity work.
“When we are gifting these playgrounds and they take the shape of the Jumpstart logo with the corporate branding present we do that with great pride to really show to the community that we are not in there for the short-term basis,” he said. “This is a part of our long-term commitment to reduce the barriers to play for kids.”
The playground is slated to be constructed next year.
