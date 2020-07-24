The City of Thunder Bay is beginning the removal of the older play equipment at Centennial Park this week in preparation for the construction of a new playground next year.
Public feedback was collected last year on the design for a new play area at the north-side park and while the wooden play structure will be taken down this summer, the existing train, car and swing set will remain in use for this season.
“We are excited to begin the process of renewing and improving the play area,” said Cory Halvorsen, manager of parks and open spaces, in a news release. “However, we want to let the public know that because of the delays imposed by COVID-19, construction of the new Adventure Playground will now take place in 2021.”
