A consortium of three First Nations heavily invested in Hornepayne’s lumber mill and a related wood-fired cogen power plant says it’s encouraged by the province’s pledge to give the forestry sector a boost.
The Hornepayne operation “is a bold ground-breaking model for Indigenous investment and ownership in the forest industry,” Pic Mobert First Nation Chief Johanna Desmoulin said Wednesday in a news release.
“But the sector is struggling, and desperately needs supportive investments and policies to ensure financial and environmental sustainability,” she added.
