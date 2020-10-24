People in the Kenora district have been receiving the flu shot in “large numbers,” but the Northwestern Health Unit says it still has plenty of vaccine to go around.
“We are pleased to see high public uptake of influenza vaccine,” the health unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, said Thursday in a news release.
The health unit “assures the public that currently there is no shortage of influenza vaccine,” the release added. “(The Northwestern Health Unit) will add additional flu shot appointments to their clinics as vaccine is received from the Ministry of Health throughout the fall.”
