With the first major snowstorm of the season hitting Thunder Bay on Sunday and Monday, the city roads manager was pleased with his team’s response.
“Things went well, we have a highly trained, flexible workforce, they’re really dedicated,” said Brad Adams. “The timing of the event was the only inconvenience for the community because it was a full day event on Sunday and we focused all our resources on the arterial and collector roadways. There was a delay in getting to residential areas.”
With 70 pieces of equipment hitting the roads early Sunday morning to tackle the priority roadways, Adams said during a typical snowfall the arterial and collector roads are usually cleared before the city wakes up and residential road clearing is underway.
