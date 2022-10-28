A police officer behind the wheel of an ambulance might be an unusual sight in an urban area, but not at remote Pikangikum First Nation.
Provincial police confirmed Thursday that its officers, as well as members of Pikangikum’s own community police force, may on occasion drive an ambulance when there is no one else qualified to do so.
“To support (an) initiative providing emergency medical services to the community, the Pikangikum Police and OPP will assist, when requested, by driving an ambulance from an (accident or crime) scene to the nursing station,” OPP acting Insp. David Lamme said in an email.
On the weekend, Pikangikum received two ambulances donated from the Kenora District Services Board. Prior to that, patients had been transported by pickup truck.
A communications spokesman for Pikangikum said earlier that the community is working on developing a local paramedic program.
