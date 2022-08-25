The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has granted an extension to serve a notice of hearing to three city police officers regarding allegations of misconduct.
It’s alleged Staff Sgt. Shawn Harrison, Sgt. Justin Dubuc and Const. Colin Woods, who is the president of the Thunder Bay Police Association, engaged in harassing behaviour towards another sworn member of the Thunder Bay Police Service.
The Police Services Act requires a board decision on application for notice of hearing to be served within six months unless the board decides it’s reasonable, under the circumstances, to delay serving the notice of hearing.
The three officers say the timeline began on Aug. 6, 2021, when the complainant approached the police association saying he felt harassed and that he also notified the police service.
In a news release, the police board says its opinion is that the six-month period began shortly after Nov. 4, 2021 when the chief of police became aware of allegations.
An external third-party began an investigation in November of 2021 and submitted a report on Feb. 11, 2022. The report found substantiation of workplace mobbing and targeting through rumours, public discrediting and character assassination and ostracization.
Chief Sylvie Hauth, who is currently suspended while also facing misconduct allegations under the Police Services Act, recommended an outside police agency conduct the Police Services Act investigation.
That recommendation was approved by the Thunder Bay police board on March 22 and on June 21, the Hamilton Police Service returned its investigative report, which also substantiated the allegations.
“Each of these steps were reasonable, indeed fully appropriate taking into account both fairness to all concerned and the public interest in accountability,” the board said.
A date for a Police Services Act hearing has not yet been set.
