The Thunder Bay Police Services Board will be working with a panel of experts from various areas of policing in Ontario as the board works to address ongoing issues.
The police services board held a special meeting on Wednesday, approving moving forward with the expert panel and to draft a work plan.
Board chairperson Kristen Oliver said they will work with the expert panel to define the work plan and determine what the board is looking to achieve.
“We want to ensure it’s aligning with our strategic plan and the priorities we’ve identified to support policing in the community for the next few years,” she said.
The panel’s mandate will include reviewing concerns raised, identifying gaps and barriers in the Thunder Bay Police Service, and providing recommendations for systemic and cultural change within the police service.
Oliver said she expects tangible recommendations to come from the expert panel that the board can start to work on to support the police service, both the uniform and civilian members, as well as the Indigenous community.
“We have a lot of challenges on a social level,” she said. “I am hoping this focused group of broad expertise will be able to hone in on some recommendations that we can act on that will support the social crisis we have in this community . . . building that trust and confidence again in the community and ensuring we’re meeting the goals and recommendations that have been identified in past reports.”
The expert panel will be chaired by Alok Mukherjee, former Toronto Police Services Board chairperson, former president of both the Canadian Association of Police Boards, the Ontario Association of Police Services Boards and former vice-chairperson of the Ontario Human Rights Commission.
“Policing is a constantly evolving profession that requires open and honest scrutiny both internally and externally,” said Mukherjee, in a news release. “That’s how we move forward with confidence, and earn the trust of those we serve and those who deliver the service.”
The panel also includes: Kimberly Murray, executive lead of the Survivors’ Secretariat - Mohawk Institute, former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission; Mark Baxter, president of the Police Association of Ontario; Paul Cook, former president of the Ontario Chiefs of Police and former chief of the North Bay Police Service; Keith Forde, former deputy police chief of the Toronto Police Service; Dilnaz Garda, president of Beyond the Blue; Laura Kloosterman, executive director of Badge of Life Canada; and Sandy Smallwood, former vice-chairperson of the Ottawa Police Services Board and former vice-president and secretary of the Canadian Association of Police Governance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.