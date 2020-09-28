After less than a year sitting on the Thunder Bay Police Services Board, Dr. Kyle Lansdell has submitted his resignation.
Lansdell, who works as an emergency room physician at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, notified the board during their meeting on Sept. 15.
The COVID-19 pandemic has expanded his obligations as a doctor. Considering the “significant and meaningful work” to be done with the police services board, he said it “deserves someone with the capacity to dedicated themselves to it.”
He said he has enjoyed his time on the board despite his short tenure.
Lansdell was appointed to the board by the province in December of last year.
Police services board chairperson Georjann Morriseau said she has appreciated Lansdell’s expertise, critical thinking and ability to stay focused.
“I’d absolutely love to see you stay but understand the reasons for your departure,” she said.
Morriseau also thanked Lansdell for his work at the hospital during the pandemic.
Lansdell said he has notified the Ministry of the Solicitor General of his resignation and said he could stay on with the board until Oct. 31 to give them time to find a replacement.
