The toxicity of narcotics circulating in the community has Thunder Bay police concerned.
Police warned in a news release that recent calls for service, along with information obtained through various investigations, have led them to believe a potential spike in drug-related overdoses and deaths is possible, currently or in the near future.
“We do not have the statistics just yet to be able to verify these concerns, but what our officers have been seeing recently is very alarming,” said Det. Insp. John Fennell of the city police service’s criminal investigations branch.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.