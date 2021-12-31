Search on for missing woman

Thunder Bay Police Service officers walk along Prince Arthur

Boulevard while conducting a grid search for missing 24-year-old

Abigail Fedoruk on Thursday afternoon.

 Brent Linton/CJ Staff

City police are conducting a grid search on the city’s south-side for

a missing 24-year-old woman.

Abigail Fedoruk was last seen on Monday in the 500-block area of

Prince Arthur Boulevard.

A member of the public found some of Fedoruk’s property in the area.

Police started a grid search of the area Thursday afternoon that

included Wiley and Finlayson streets.

Residents are asked to check their property and report anything

suspicious to police.

Police were also knocking on doors to speak with homeowners.

Fedoruk is described as white female, about 5-foot-2 with a thin

build. She has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing running shoes, black pants and a red and

navy blue jacket.

Anyone with any information that could help the police is asked to

contact 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at

1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Tags

Recommended for you