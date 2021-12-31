City police are conducting a grid search on the city’s south-side for
a missing 24-year-old woman.
Abigail Fedoruk was last seen on Monday in the 500-block area of
Prince Arthur Boulevard.
A member of the public found some of Fedoruk’s property in the area.
Police started a grid search of the area Thursday afternoon that
included Wiley and Finlayson streets.
Residents are asked to check their property and report anything
suspicious to police.
Police were also knocking on doors to speak with homeowners.
Fedoruk is described as white female, about 5-foot-2 with a thin
build. She has light brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing running shoes, black pants and a red and
navy blue jacket.
Anyone with any information that could help the police is asked to
contact 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at
1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.