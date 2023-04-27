Nearly two weeks into the job as Thunder Bay’s new chief of police, Darcy Fleury says it’s too soon to know his vision for the Thunder Bay Police Service.
“That vision is going to be really in co-operation with the team that we have, the partners we work with and the community — and the police board as well and get a really good understanding of where we want to see this,” he said. “It’s a bit early for me to say this is my vision, it’s good because I really haven’t got a complete understanding of where we are right now and the direction we are going.”
Fleury is a former RCMP district commander and chief superintendent for Central Alberta. He comes to the job with 36 years of experience. He’s originally from Minnedosa, Man., and is a member of the Manitoba Métis Federation.
He assumed the role of chief designate on April 17 with a change of command ceremony set for May 15.
The city’s police service has had a national lens on its operations for years with reports identifying systemic racism within the force as well as some Indigenous leaders calling for the police service to be disbanded.
“When I looked at the situation here, I thought my skills and knowledge I’ve gained over the years was something I can bring to the table that can be beneficial and help out,” said Fleury.
The chief designate described his leadership style as one of autonomy, to a point, where individuals all have responsibilities within the organization and the chief gives them the opportunity to lead within their fields.
“I’m also very keen on personal and professional development of our people I work with to make sure they have the tools they need to really advance their careers,” he said. “I”m all about that learning environment where we can really stretch their abilities and put them in positions where they can successfully apply into leadership roles so that everybody’s gaining from their experiences.”
Fleury is looking at community consultations as the way for the police service to regain the trust of the Indigenous community. He said co-operation and communication with First Nations groups and all citizens of Thunder Bay will be key to learn the needs of the community and if what the service is doing is meeting those needs.
“Also creating priorities, what do they want to see as far as policing goes and how do we get to that area,” said Fleury.
Shifting the culture of policing in Thunder Bay while maintaining the morale of police officers is a big challenge for the new police chief.
“As we go along and I get to see more and more as to how we operate, that will be something that we have to consider,” he said.
