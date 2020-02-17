Three people from southern Ontario have been charged with theft among other offences.
The case saw a Dryden Ontario Provincial Police officer injured during the arrests.
It began when a trio allegedly involved in thefts in the Thunder Bay area were believed to be travelling westbound on Highway 17 in two vehicles, police say.
Officers found one suspect vehicle on Highway 17 near English River. Police claim the vehicle stopped for a short moment and then fled as officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
