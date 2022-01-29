Thunder Bay Police Service’s deputy chief, Ryan Hughes, has been suspended.
The city’s police services board confirmed Hughes has been suspended pending an internal investigation in a brief statement Friday afternoon.
“The board cannot comment further at this time as this is a human resources matter and await the outcome of the investigation,” said Kristen Oliver, board chair, in an emailed statement.
In an online post, lawyer Chantelle Bryson said the suspension of the deputy police chief is not related to any investigation of her 11 clients’ complaints against the Thunder Bay Police Service leadership and the police services board.
Bryson represents 11 clients who have filed Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario complaints against the police service’s leadership.
“There is no board or (Ontario Civilian Police Commission) investigation pending of those matters at this time,” said Bryson.
