A 22-year-old man who complained of a sore jaw after being lodged in a Sioux Lookout provincial police cell last fall likely injured himself by falling out of the cell’s bed on two occasions, Ontario’s police watchdog has ruled.
According to the Special Investigations Unit, provincial police officers arrested the man on Nov. 29 after they were called to the scene of a fight at the town’s Tim Hortons outlet.
“If . . . the man was injured while in custody, there is nothing in the cell video recording to suggest any untoward conduct or want of care on the part of police,” SIU director Joseph Martino said Friday in a news release.
