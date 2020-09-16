The Thunder Bay Police Service accessed the provincial COVID-19 database more than 14,000 times to protect its officers and other first responders, says the lawyer for the city’s chief of police.
On Tuesday, the Thunder Bay Police Services Board heard from members of a coalition that won a legal challenge this summer to discontinue the sharing of individual’s personal information that included their name, birth dates, addresses and COVID-19 test results.
Abby Deshman, criminal justice program director for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, and Christa Big Canoe, legal director of Aboriginal Legal Services, addressed the board via video and expressed concerns over how many times the city’s police service had accessed the database and requested an audit of who and why it had been accessed at a per capita rate 10 times higher than the provincial average.
