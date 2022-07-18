As the grandparents telephone scam continues to find victims across Northwestern Ontario, provincial police are reminding the public that legitimate officers don’t request cash payments.
“At no time will a police officer request that you go to your bank and take out any amount of money to bring home,” an OPP news release said Friday. “Nor will a police officer attend your house to collect any amount of money for someone’s release.”
The OPP reminder came a few days after two young Toronto women were arrested and charged after a Thunder Bay resident who fell for the scam handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.
Typically, scammers pose as grandchildren who claim they have been charged with a criminal offence out of country and need a large amount of cash to make bail. The scam usually involves another party who poses as a police officer or the grandchild’s lawyer.
Suspected frauds can be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.
