The province has earmarked $6 million so that Indigenous-based police forces can purchase vital equipment like body cameras, mobile work stations and technology that can read licence plates.
“Mobile workstations will increase community safety and police visibility by keeping officers on the road and in our communities,” Treaty Three Police Service Chief Kai Liu said Friday in a news release.
The ability to stream video footage from officer body cameras “directly into (a) command centre during emergency incidents is a major step forward,” Liu added.
The funding announced on Friday is directed to nine First Nation police services as well as 18 First Nation communities that are policed by the OPP, a provincial backgrounder said.
