Thunder Bay Police Service and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) officials are to sign a “historic partnership agreement” next week aimed at improving policing for both forces.
“The partnership will allow, among other things, both police services to enter into a mutually beneficial relationship agreement and jointly look into the development of an improved collaborative relationship for the betterment of both services,” a city police news release said Wednesday.
The two police forces already collaborate on many criminal investigations. NAPS primarily provides policing in about 35 remote First Nation communities north of Thunder Bay.
More details are to be released at the signing ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday at the city police’s Balmoral Street headquarters at 11 a.m.
