The decision to close youth detention centres across the province, including in Thunder Bay, has the city’s police chief and police services board concerned.
“This came fairly quickly and as a bit of a surprise to most of us,” said Chief Sylvie Hauth during an online police services board meeting on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the provincial government announced it would be closing 26 youth detention centres across Ontario, including the Jack McGuire Centre and JJ Kelso Youth Centre in Thunder Bay. Additionally, the Kairos Youth Residence and Bruce J. McKitrick Centre are each losing one bed.
