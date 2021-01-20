Pushed back

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board have voted to defer a motion

recommending building a new centralized police headquarters until

April.

 Brent Linton, CJ Staff

The process for a new police headquarters has been delayed again.

On Tuesday, during the Thunder Bay Police Services Board meeting, held

virtually, the board voted to defer a motion recommending the

construction of a new centralized police headquarters to April.

The motion was originally put forward during December’s board meeting

when city police Chief Sylvie Hauth asked the board to recommend the

new police headquarters be built and that $5.6 million be included in

the 2022 budget for land acquisition and the development of tender

documents.

The motion also called for the over $50 million project to be included

in the 2024 municipal budget.

