The process for a new police headquarters has been delayed again.
On Tuesday, during the Thunder Bay Police Services Board meeting, held
virtually, the board voted to defer a motion recommending the
construction of a new centralized police headquarters to April.
The motion was originally put forward during December’s board meeting
when city police Chief Sylvie Hauth asked the board to recommend the
new police headquarters be built and that $5.6 million be included in
the 2022 budget for land acquisition and the development of tender
documents.
The motion also called for the over $50 million project to be included
in the 2024 municipal budget.
