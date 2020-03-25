Thunder Bay police confirmed a gun was used in a murder on North May Street on Monday.
City police officers responded to reports of a disturbance and an injured male around 2:30 a.m. at a residence in the 500 block of North May Street.
Adrian Kadeem Drysdale, 28, of Toronto was found at the scene and suffering from serious injuries consistent with an assault.
Drysdale was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by paramedics. He died as a result of his injuries around 3:30 a.m.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.