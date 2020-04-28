Thunder Bay police are investigating a homicide after a body was discovered in the Boulevard Lake area on Monday.
Police cordoned off a section, near the tree line, beyond the baseball diamond at the rear of the Current River Arena, where they are conducting an examination of the area.
Det. Inspector John Fennell says a passerby notified police of a possible dead body the area of Arundel Street near Lyon Boulevard.
With the COVID-19 restrictions, Fennell said they are making arrangements to have the body sent to Toronto for a post-mortem examination.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.