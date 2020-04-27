Reports of a possible sudden death in Thunder Bay's north side kept police probing the scene on Monday and well into Tuesday morning.
The area of Arundel Street near Lyon Boulevard has been the focus point of the probe, say police.
They say there is no immediate threat to public safety, but ask people to avoid the area as police process the scene.
No other details were available from police shortly before midnight on Monday.
