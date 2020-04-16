City police are investigating a series of incidents involving windows being broken.
Several reports were brought to the Thunder Bay Police Service’s attention on Monday and it’s believed a pellet-gun or similar projectile has been used in the incidents.
Police responded to the 100 block of Mountdale Avenue on Monday where they found a parked sedan with a broken window on the driver’s side.
The incident happened around 9:10 p.m. and witnesses told police a vehicle with possibly two or more occupants drove away from the sedan immediately after the incident.
That vehicle is described as a light brown or beige SUV.
Police also were dispatched to the 100 block of Limbrick Street around 8:50 p.m. and found the front window of a home had been shot by a pellet-gun or something similar.
Police have received several similar reports through its online crime reporting service.
The incidents have taken place in various areas of Thunder Bay.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.