City police have responded to a high number of sudden deaths in
recent days, including an incident on the city’s south-side Tuesday
morning.
Thunder Bay police attended the 300-block area of Heron Street around
7:30 a.m. following reports of a possible deceased person.
A 39-year-old male was found and confirmed to be deceased.
An investigation involving the coroner’s office is ongoing.
Scott Paradis, media coordinator with the Thunder Bay Police Service,
said members of the service’s major crimes unit are working with the
coroner’s office to advance a number of the recent student death
investigations.
“Due to local capacity issues, more post-mortem examinations are
taking place in Toronto instead of Thunder Bay,” he said.
“Sometimes this may lead to an extended police presence at the scene.”
Paradis said police understand people are naturally curious about an
extended police presence, but the service strongly encourages social
media users to avoid speculating and advancing possible hurtful
rumours about the deceased out of respect to grieving families.
“Amplifying false information online, whether intentional or
accidental, can also be harmful to an ongoing investigation,” said
Paradis.
