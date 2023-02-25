Thunder Bay’s deputy chief of police, Ryan Hughes, will be back to active duty on Monday following a more than one-year suspension.
Hughes was suspended in January of 2022 on allegations that were found to be substantiated by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission in October of last year.
The Thunder Bay Police Services Board said in a news release issued Friday that “after a thorough investigation of a complaint regarding internal service matters by an external police service, all but two of the allegations against Deputy Chief Hughes were found to be unsubstantiated.”
The board said the substantiated allegations relate to breaches of the requirement for confidentiality arising from the improper disclosure of police information to Thunder Bay Police Service senior officers and an external peer deputy chief of police.
“The Board has reviewed the findings and taken appropriate corrective action by way of informal resolution,” the board said in its release. “The board looks forward to having Deputy Chief Hughes’s experience and leadership available in the delivery of effective police services to the Thunder Bay community.”
