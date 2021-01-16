Talking it over

Thunder Bay police officers speak together at a call on May Street

South on Friday afternoon.

 Brent Linton, CJ staff

The city’s police chief says officers will be taking a fair and

reasonable approach in the enforcement of the province’s stay-at-home

order.

Ontario’s order mandates that individuals must stay home unless leaving

for essential purposes like groceries, medical appointments, work or

exercise.

“We all have a part to play in this pandemic, especially in complying

with the provincial orders,” said Thunder Bay Police Chief Sylvie Hauth

in a statement released Friday.

Hauth said the Thunder Bay Police Service will be fair and reasonable

when enforcing the new order and they will respond as necessary as the

situation dictates.

Inspectors with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit are the primary

investigative authority on compliance issues and the police will work

with those inspectors.

The health unit will be responsible for ensuring: only permitted

businesses are open; gatherings are limited to five individuals; masks

are worn as required; and social distancing is taking place within

businesses and organizations.

“We will continue to work jointly on ensuring that the orders are

followed and that charges are laid when warranted,” said Hauth, noting

police will focus on what they refer to as the four Es — engage,

explain, educate and enforce.

