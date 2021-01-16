The city’s police chief says officers will be taking a fair and
reasonable approach in the enforcement of the province’s stay-at-home
order.
Ontario’s order mandates that individuals must stay home unless leaving
for essential purposes like groceries, medical appointments, work or
exercise.
“We all have a part to play in this pandemic, especially in complying
with the provincial orders,” said Thunder Bay Police Chief Sylvie Hauth
in a statement released Friday.
Hauth said the Thunder Bay Police Service will be fair and reasonable
when enforcing the new order and they will respond as necessary as the
situation dictates.
Inspectors with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit are the primary
investigative authority on compliance issues and the police will work
with those inspectors.
The health unit will be responsible for ensuring: only permitted
businesses are open; gatherings are limited to five individuals; masks
are worn as required; and social distancing is taking place within
businesses and organizations.
“We will continue to work jointly on ensuring that the orders are
followed and that charges are laid when warranted,” said Hauth, noting
police will focus on what they refer to as the four Es — engage,
explain, educate and enforce.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.