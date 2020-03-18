Thunder Bay city and regional police are asking the public to not come to police stations and detachment offices unless it’s an emergency in the wake of the novel coronavirus.
Instead, Thunder Bay Police Service, Anishinabek Police Services and the OPP are asking individuals to report over the phone, online or make an appointment.
In a news release issued on Monday, the Thunder Bay Police Service’s director of communications and technology, Chris Adams, said the service is making adjustments to ensure continued service to the public.
