The 2023 proposed net operating budget for the Thunder Bay Police Service is $52 million, a 7.2 per cent increase over the service’s last budget.
The number was approved by the Thunder Bay Police Services Board on Tuesday morning, but the budget still has to be approved by city council during its 2023 budget deliberations.
Acting police chief Dan Taddeo said on Tuesday the police service has been underfunded in the past and previous TBPS administrations and police boards have taken a conservative approach to operational increases to fit within the City of Thunder Bay’s budget directions.
“This budget required a really detailed inward look at the police service, its structure and our capacity issues in dealing with certain levels of social disorder and crime disorder,” Taddeo said to the police services board on Tuesday. “We realize there is a cyclical issue here with social issues, addiction issues, the opioid crisis, how the prevalence of persons from the GTA feed that due to the profitability and then the underlying enforcement issues we have. It truly is a vicious cycle and the only way that we stop the market share is to assist those with the addiction issues who are requiring the drugs.”
Taddeo’s report to the board says that traditionally conservative approach to the budget is no longer viable as not only is the city facing a high rate of crime and increased complexity of investigations, but there is also major growth in the amount of digital evidence with body-worn and in-car cameras.
There is also an increased workload and the resulting impact on the health of police service members.
The city police are also servicing a larger population than reported by Statistics Canada.
The increase to the proposed budget is mostly due to $2 million in wage and benefit increases as well as adding the equivalent of 14 sworn full-time positions and 6.8 civilian positions, which would cost $1 million.
The expansion of sworn members is based on the assumption that the police service would be successful in recruiting four experienced officers with the remaining positions filled by existing members, said Taddeo in his report.
The existing members’ positions would eventually be backfilled by new recruits.
The new positions would include a recruitment officer, two training constables, a major crimes digital evidence detective-constable, a forensics detective-constable, an intelligence constable, two major crime detective-constables, a community oriented response constable, a community inclusion team constable, three primary response constables and a community oriented response sergeant.
The new civilian positions would include three central records clerks, two digital evidence management clerks, and a training administrative assistant. A property and stores clerk and an intelligence assistant would also be increased from part-time to full-time positions.
