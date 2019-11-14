City police are investigating a homicide in the Current River area.
Thunder Bay police officers responded to reports of a death around 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of Arundel Street. Superior North EMS and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.
Police say first responders tried to resuscitate a male victim.
The death is being treated as a homicide as it’s investigated by the major crimes unit.
Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police were holding the scene as of Wednesday evening as the investigation continues.
