City police are investigating an attempted murder after a male attended the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre early Friday morning with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
Officers were dispatched to the hospital around 5:40 a.m. following reports of a male who appeared to have been injured as the result of a shooting.
Police say the initial incident likely happened in the early morning hours of Friday in the area of East Victoria Avenue and North Marks Street.
Anyone with surveillance footage or any video in the areas of Victoria Avenue between North Waterloo Street and South Brodie Street between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Friday are asked to contact police at 684-1200.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
