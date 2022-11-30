Don’t drink and drive.
That’s the message area law enforcement hope to drive home this holiday season.
“If you’re in a crash or you’re in jail, you’re not going to be seeing your family,” said acting Sgt. Sal Carchidi of the Thunder Bay Police Service.
“It’s a life-changing event to get arrested for impaired driving,” Carchidi added. “Your vehicle is impounded for seven days. Your licence is suspended for 90 days. We don’t want that to happen to anyone. We don’t want to see any injuries on our local roadways.”
City police were joined by OPP officers on Balmoral Street near Norah Crescent to start the Festive RIDE season with a large RIDE (reduce impaired driving everywhere) checkpoint Tuesday afternoon.
Carchidi said police have seen a reduction in the number of impaired drivers over last year with 173 charged with impaired driving in 2022 compared to 2021, which saw 221 impaired drivers in the city.
He says Ontario and Quebec are on track to be cold and snowy for most of December and feature some messy storms, but the region is also expected to see two-to-three week periods with potential for thaw.
Atlantic Canada is currently expected to buck the national trend, with the Weather Network forecasting above normal temperatures for southern and eastern parts of the region and near normal temperatures elsewhere. Canada’s North is expected to see colder than normal temperatures across southern parts of Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon, but milder conditions across eastern parts of Nunavut and seasonally average temperatures elsewhere.
“If you’re worried by this forecast, thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I just can’t deal with four months straight of cold and snow’ — it doesn’t look like that for most of the country,” Scott said in a telephone interview. “When it comes it’s going to be intense and then we’ll have some pretty significant breaks during the stretch.”
Scott says January and February will be pivotal months in deciding whether this winter will be exceptionally cold and snowy, noting forecasters will have a better sense of what to expect during those months near the end of December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.